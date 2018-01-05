>
>
Scrub up: Six of the best facial scrubs
  
Five of the best facial scrubs
In this article

Five of the best facial scrubs


Apicare Exfoliating Face Wash

New Zealand skincare brand, Apicare use natural manuka honey which is rich in anti-bacterial properties and has a natural ability to help heal, calm and protect sensitive skin.

The Apicare Exfoliating Face Wash smells fresh and gently buffs away dead skin cells, leaving your face feeling like it's just had a comfortably deep cleanse.

Apicare Exfoliating Face Wash
RRP: £16.34
Available from Simply Manuka

19/10/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018Next Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         