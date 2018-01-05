Five of the best facial scrubs
Elemis Freshskin Exfoliating Face Wash
This hot pink
number from Elemis Freshskin isn't called Skin Glow for nothing. It is by far one of the best facial exfoliators out there no matter what your skin type.
While the Elemis Freshskin range has been developed for the 16-25 age range, this is the kind of face exfoliating
experience you'll want to continue way beyond your mid twenties.
Not only is the cherry
and mandarin fragrance
addictive, the results are too. Jojoba beads exfoliate
and aniseed conditions the skin leaving it looking beautifully fresh.
Elemis Freshskin Exfoliating Face Wash
RRP: £12.00
Available from Time to Spa