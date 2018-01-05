In this article













Five of the best facial scrubs

This hot pink number from Elemis Freshskin isn't called Skin Glow for nothing. It is by far one of the best facial exfoliators out there no matter what your skin type.While the Elemis Freshskin range has been developed for the 16-25 age range, this is the kind of face exfoliating experience you'll want to continue way beyond your mid twenties.Not only is the cherry and mandarin fragrance addictive, the results are too. Jojoba beads exfoliate and aniseed conditions the skin leaving it looking beautifully fresh.