Five of the best facial scrubs
Bliss Pore Perfecting Facial Polish
If you have enlarged pores, regular blackhead attacks or generally unhappy skin, then treat yourself to Bliss' Pore Perfecting Facial Polish.
We love it because it really helps to minimise pore size and refine skin texture.
Using calcium carbonate; naturally occurring in limestone, marble and coral, these round exfoliating
micro-particles smooth away dull skin cells to leave your skin looking utterly buff. We love.
RRP: £24.60
