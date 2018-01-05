In this article













Five of the best facial scrubs

Karin Herzog Oxygen Mild Face Scrub This oxygen infused face scrub from Karin Herzog will wake your skin up in the morning - toning and cleansing to maximum effect.



This mild face scrub won't irritate and the luxury ingredient - marble powder will gently polish your skin to perfection, while the oxygen formula breathes new life into your complexion.



Karin Herzog Oxygen Mild Face Scrub

RRP: £27.00

Available from Brummells of London

