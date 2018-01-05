>
Scrub up: Six of the best facial scrubs
  
Five of the best facial scrubs
Karin Herzog Oxygen Mild Face Scrub

This oxygen infused face scrub from Karin Herzog will wake your skin up in the morning - toning and cleansing to maximum effect.

This mild face scrub won't irritate and the luxury ingredient - marble powder will gently polish your skin to perfection, while the oxygen formula breathes new life into your complexion.

RRP: £27.00
Available from Brummells of London

19/10/2011
