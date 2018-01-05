Dry hair

If your hair is in bad condition then it could be making you look older than you are.



Dry, brittle hair that is lack lustre and generally styled within an inch of its life is not a good look - but it's one that more and more of us are rocking - simply because we are putting our hair through too much stress.



The solution to happier, younger looking hair is to treat it with some TLC.



Give it plenty of hydration treatments and try not to use heated styling products every day. But as well as treating it well on the outside don't forget to feed your hair with some balanced nutrition.



Try eating more high protein foods and low fat foods and if you can take a vitamin B supplement every day that will also help strengthen and nourish your hair from within.



Of course, nothing quite gives hair back it's shine and vitality like a deep conditioning treatment.



Our favourite? Redken's Time Reset Youth Revitaliser Mask which nourishes porous, age-weakened hair by filling in the gaps on the cuticle layer and giving hair extra strength.



Plus it helps to protect hair from UV damage with it's Cationic UV filter. Snazzy huh?



Redkin Time Reset Youth Revitaliser Mask

RRP: £16.85

Available from FeelUnique

