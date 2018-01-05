>
>
The secret signs of ageing - and how to stop them
 Photo 8/8 
Wrinkles
In this article

Wrinkles


Not all wrinkles are equal - or formed in the same way.


According to Dr. Williams there are two types of fine lines.

She explains: "As we age, we develop ‘dynamic lines’ (i.e. lines caused by repeated movement of muscles such as frown lines and crow’s feet) and ‘static lines’ (i.e. lines which develop independently of movement such as the nose-to-mouth lines)."

To counteract these lines there are several options. For a longer lasting solution to dynamic lines, try botox and for static lines try fillers.

But if injectibles aren't your thing, then a good skincare routine will help to maintain your skin's elasticity.

Dr. Williams recommends using a daily SPF like Heliocare, or Sheer Mineral Defense to keep your skin protected - to reduce both the appearance of fine lines and to help prevent new ones from forming.

Heliocare
RRP: £17.95
Available from Face The Future

Sheer Mineral Defence 
RRP: £31.00
Available from European Dermatology

09/10/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         