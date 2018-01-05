|
The secret signs of ageing - and how to stop them
Wrinkles
Not all wrinkles are equal - or formed in the same way.
According to Dr. Williams there are two types of fine lines.
She explains: "As we age, we develop ‘dynamic lines’ (i.e. lines caused by repeated movement of muscles such as frown lines and crow’s feet) and ‘static lines’ (i.e. lines which develop independently of movement such as the nose-to-mouth lines)."
To counteract these lines there are several options. For a longer lasting solution to dynamic lines, try botox and for static lines try fillers.
But if injectibles aren't your thing, then a good skincare routine will help to maintain your skin's elasticity.
Dr. Williams recommends using a daily SPF like Heliocare, or Sheer Mineral Defense to keep your skin protected - to reduce both the appearance of fine lines and to help prevent new ones from forming.
Heliocare
RRP: £17.95
Available from Face The Future
Sheer Mineral Defence
RRP: £31.00
Available from European Dermatology
