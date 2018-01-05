>
The secret signs of ageing - and how to stop them
  
Dry skin
Another secret sign of ageing is dry and thinning skin.

Dr Martin-Herranz explains: "The outer layers of the skin contain less water with ageing and as a consequence skin has a tendency to become drier. This can be visually perceived as a drier surface and also a dull skin appearance."

To keep your skin plumped up, and well hydrated, try using a intensive topical moisturiser during the day - and a facial oil at night to combat dehydration lines.

We love Liz Earle's Superskin Moisturiser which is suitable for all skin types. It's made with plenty of botanicals too - including cranberry seed oil, rosehip oil and borage to plump and nourish dry skin types. It's our go to product for dry skin days.

For severely dry skin, try SkinCeutical's Hydrating B5 Masque - this gives skin a serious hit of moisture. It's made with hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 - the perfect duo to boost the moisture levels in the epidermis. Slather it on and sleep - dry skin will be banished by sunrise.

Or, once or twice a week try sleeping with a facial oil to lock in moisture and keep skin plump. Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate is a treat for the skin.

But take care not to over do it on the creams and oils - a little will go a long way. Dr. Williams says: "For individuals with a tendency for rosacea or adult acne, beware using over rich products, which can cause breakouts."

A light formulation like SkinCeuticals B5 Hydrating serum should give you some great results with out clogging your pores.

Liz Earle's Superskin Moisturiser
RRP: £36.00
Available from John Lewis 

SkinCeutical's Hydrating B5 Masque
RRP: £39.45
Available from Cosmetics Now

Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate 
RRP: £36.00
Available from John Lewis  

