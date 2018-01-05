In this article















Dry skin

Another secret sign of ageing is dry and thinning skin.



Dr Martin-Herranz explains: "The outer layers of the skin contain less water with ageing and as a consequence skin has a tendency to become drier. This can be visually perceived as a drier surface and also a dull skin appearance."



To keep your skin plumped up, and well hydrated, try using a intensive topical moisturiser during the day - and a facial oil at night to combat dehydration lines.



We love Liz Earle's Superskin Moisturiser which is suitable for all skin types. It's made with plenty of botanicals too - including cranberry seed oil, rosehip oil and borage to plump and nourish dry skin types. It's our go to product for dry skin days.



SkinCeutical's Hydrating B5 Masque - this gives skin a serious hit of moisture. It's made with



Or, once or twice a week try sleeping with a facial oil to lock in moisture and keep skin plump. Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate is a treat for the skin.

But take care not to over do it on the creams and oils - a little will go a long way. Dr. Williams says: "For individuals with a tendency for rosacea or adult



A light formulation like SkinCeuticals B5 Hydrating serum should give you some great results with out clogging your pores.



For severely dry skin, try- this gives skin a serious hit of moisture. It's made with hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 - the perfect duo to boost the moisture levels in the epidermis. Slather it on and sleep - dry skin will be banished by sunrise.But take care not to over do it on the creams and oils - a little will go a long way. Dr. Williams says: "For individuals with a tendency for rosacea or adult acne , beware using over rich products, which can cause breakouts."A light formulation likeshould give you some great results with out clogging your pores.

