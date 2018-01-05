|
The secret signs of ageing - and how to stop them
Dry skin
Another secret sign of ageing is dry and thinning skin.
For severely dry skin, try SkinCeutical's Hydrating B5 Masque - this gives skin a serious hit of moisture. It's made with hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 - the perfect duo to boost the moisture levels in the epidermis. Slather it on and sleep - dry skin will be banished by sunrise.
Or, once or twice a week try sleeping with a facial oil to lock in moisture and keep skin plump. Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate is a treat for the skin.
But take care not to over do it on the creams and oils - a little will go a long way. Dr. Williams says: "For individuals with a tendency for rosacea or adult acne, beware using over rich products, which can cause breakouts."
A light formulation like SkinCeuticals B5 Hydrating serum should give you some great results with out clogging your pores.
Liz Earle's Superskin Moisturiser
RRP: £36.00
Available from John Lewis
SkinCeutical's Hydrating B5 Masque
RRP: £39.45
Available from Cosmetics Now
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate
RRP: £36.00
Available from John Lewis
Ursula Dewey
09/10/2012
