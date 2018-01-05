Dark spots | Age spots | Brown spots

Freckles, dark spots, brown spots and pigmentation are all secret signs of ageing so it's no surprise that 80 percent of women aged between 30-50 are concerned about pigmentation.



Dr Williams says: "With age, our skin tone becomes less even and we may develop brown patches and ‘freckly’ sun spots. This is a clear sign of chronic sun damage (you never develop them in sun-protected skin areas such as the buttocks!)."



Exposing our skin to UV rays actively contributes to the formation of dark spots so wearing an SPF is essential, but what can you do to combat pigmentation that has already occured?



Our beauty team is obsessed with Vichy Laboratoires latest launch. Their Idealia Pro with DRM-Bright + LHA technology, is the first formula to act on all layers of the skin. It works to reduce stubborn dark spots (brown spots, sun spots, age spots, blemish marks and blotchiness) to reveal a more even complexion.



Made with micronised Mother Of Pearl and Ceramide White to regulate menalin production, this miracle serum helps to stimulate skin cell renewal - plus it works fast.



After one week's use you will see a more even skin tone and a reduction in the intensity and size of any dark spots.



Younger looking skin awaits!



