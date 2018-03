In this article















Saggy skin

As we age, skin gradually loses its ability to regenerate naturally and produces less collagen.



This reduction in collagen starts in our 30's and it can drop by up to 40% between the ages of 35 and 55, leading to a loss of firmness in the skin.



Sadly this can lead to a saggy 'lived-in' appearance.



Jowls, loose skin and general downward sagging are all evidence of our skin's collagen production going into decline, so to counteract this effect try an inside out approach.



As well as eating a



Dove



Made with soy isoflavones, lycopene, vitamins C, E and Omega-3 fatty acids these supplements will help support the skin's structure at the deepest level.



After taking this for 2 - 4 months you should notice an improvement in the elasticity of your skin.



Dove's Strength Within supplements

RRP: £35.00

Available from DoveSpa

After taking this for 2 - 4 months you should notice an improvement in the elasticity of your skin. Jowls, loose skin and general downward sagging are all evidence of our skin's collagen production going into decline, so to counteract this effect try an inside out approach.As well as eating a balanced diet that's rich in Omega-3 , it's worth thinking about a skincare supplement. Spa 's Strength Within supplements are packed with nourishing ingredients to help promote collagen production.Made with soy isoflavones, lycopene, vitamins C, E and Omega-3 fatty acids these supplements will help support the skin's structure at the deepest level.