|
The secret signs of ageing - and how to stop them
|
|
In this article
Saggy skin
As we age, skin gradually loses its ability to regenerate naturally and produces less collagen.
Jowls, loose skin and general downward sagging are all evidence of our skin's collagen production going into decline, so to counteract this effect try an inside out approach.
As well as eating a balanced diet that's rich in Omega-3, it's worth thinking about a skincare supplement.
Dove Spa's Strength Within supplements are packed with nourishing ingredients to help promote collagen production.
Made with soy isoflavones, lycopene, vitamins C, E and Omega-3 fatty acids these supplements will help support the skin's structure at the deepest level.
After taking this for 2 - 4 months you should notice an improvement in the elasticity of your skin.
Dove's Strength Within supplements
RRP: £35.00
Available from DoveSpa
|
|
Ursula Dewey
09/10/2012
|
Article Plan The secret signs of ageing - and how to stop them ▼
|