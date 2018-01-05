>
The secret signs of ageing - and how to stop them
  
Thin lips
Thin lips


A full pout is not just a sure fire way to look sexy - it's also a sign of youth.

As well as everything heading south in later life, our lips also loose volume, so plumping them up or giving them the illusion of a fuller form is a great secret to looking younger.

Dr Williams compares the loss of volume around the lip area to a fresh plum loosing water and turning into a prune.

No one wants a prune for a pout.

As well as using moisturiser around the lip area, there are other things you can do to minimise the loss of volume and creation of lines.

For starters, if you're a smoker - stop. It won't do your lips any favours.

We think hydrating your lips with a quality balm like Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream is a great way to keep lips nourished and hydrated.

But if you really want to have a more youthful look to your lips, try Restylane fillers which can create a natural looking fullness.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream
RRP: £21.25
Available from Feel Unique

