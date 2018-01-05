|
The secret signs of ageing - and how to stop them
Skin texture
"Babies and young children have a very fine and smooth skin surface with virtually invisible
pores and extremely fine facial hair.
However, with increasing age our skin surface appears less refined, develops enlarged pores, a duller skin surface and courser, darker hair on the chin, jawline and above upper lip," Dr Williams says.
To combat uneven skin texture there are a range of refining skin treatments you can choose from which can help the skin to regenerate more collagen. Often results take a few months to show as your skin gets to work.
Try medical needling like a course of Derma Roller treatments or the DermaPen Serum
Infusion treatment programme which can help keep skin looking smoother and more even.
Alternatively Dr Williams suggests going for regular medical facials such as the Skin Health For Life+ Facial every 4-6 weeks which is available from Eudelo.
Ursula Dewey
09/10/2012
