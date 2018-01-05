>
>

Fruity beauty products

 
Neal's Yard Remedies Power Berry range
Power Berry

Fruity products packed with vitamins and nourishing ingredients are just the ticket for autumn/winter. Here's our pick of feelgood buys that will bring zest and colour to your bathroom!

The new Power Berry Collection from Neal's Yard Remedies combines the 'superfood' berries acai, goji, bilberry and blueberry which help to protect, hydrate and soothe skin while boosting radiance.

Key ingredients
> acai fruit oil which helps to decrease cell destruction and fights the ageing process.
> goji berry extract which contains beta-carotene, Vitamins C, B1, B2 and other minerals to benefit the complexion.
> bilberry fruit extract which improves circulation.
> blueberry seed oil that protects skin from free radicals.
> rosehip fruit extract which contains extremely high concentrations of Vitamin C, helping to maintain healthy collagen and regenerate the skin.

Neal's Yard Remedies Power Berry range
Facial wash £12.60, Daily moisture £19.80, Facial mask £22
www.nealsyardremedies.com


Photo: Neal's Yard Remedies

21/09/2009
