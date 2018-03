In this article















Nina Ricci Love by Nina eau de toilette

Nina Ricci's famous apple-shaped eau de toilette is back! This time it's green and infused with refreshing notes, making it a forbidden fruit that's hard to resist...



The delicious smell of Granny Smith apples, lychees and cherry blossom take us on a journey into the heart of the Garden of Eden.



£30 for 50ml

www.nina-parfum.com





Photo: Nina Ricci