The Body Shop Wild Cherry body scrub

After the summer months, we all crave soft, blemish-free skin and nothing does the trick like an exfoliating scrub! The Body Shop's body scrubs get rid of dead skin cells while leaving your body with the delicious fruity scent of your choice.



This wild cherry one is packed full of little particles and is practical for using under the shower. It leaves skin feeling super soft and smelling wonderful.



£12.20 for 200ml

www.thebodyshop.com





Photo: The Body Shop

