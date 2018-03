In this article















Benefit Laugh with me Lee Lee eau de toilette

Blackcurrant, melon and citrus fruits make a tasty fruit salad but they also make up the medley of scents in this light, girly fragrance.



We love the colourful, playful design of the bottle which will add a touch of colour to our bathrooms!



£29.50 for 30ml

www.benefitcosmetics.co.uk





Photo: Benefit