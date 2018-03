L'Occitane almond-apple velvet eye gel

This fresh almond and apple gel protects eyes against the very first signs of ageing. The contour of the eye is smoothed out, bags under the eyes are reduced and eyes are emphasised.



Key ingredients

> almond proteins that firm the area.

> organic apple extract which protects against free radicals.

> a plant complex with anti-puffiness action.



L'Occitane almond-apple velvet eye gel

£22 for 15ml

www.loccitane.com





Photo: L'Occitane