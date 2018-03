Radox Shower Smoothie Soul Soother

Radox's range of shower creams are so mouth-wateringly fruity that there's a "please do not drink" warning on the packaging!



The 'Soul Soother' smoothie contains relaxing chamomile and natural fruits like blackcurrant and cranberry. Its thick, creamy texture leaves skin feeling and smelling fantastic.



£2.44 for 200ml

www.radox.co.uk





Photo: Radox