Winter skincare - 10 of the most hydrating creams

Looking after your skin in winter is extra important, so we've picked out the top 10 moisturisers so you can stay gorgeous.



We asked skincare expert Liz Earle how winter weather can change our skincare needs, 'During winter, plummeting temperatures combined with the drying effect of central heating can lead to dull, dry, tight-feeling skin. To prevent this, we need to ensure skin is well hydrated, nourished and protected from the elements.'



According to Liz Earle, plant oils are the best ingredients to help the skin retain moisture so we've found some plant inspired creams and potions that should smooth your winter-worn skin.

