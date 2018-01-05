Les Fleurs de Bach

Ahhh, that's better - we can feel our stresses melt away when we inhale Fleurs de Bach's floral skincare.



Winter can stress out your skin, but these rich moisturisers for face and body use a a soothing blend of oak, vervain, white chestnut and pine extract to calm your complexion.



Their Day Cream and Body Lotion smell divine and sink in quickly, leaving your skin well cared for. We love the simplistic vintage packaging too.



Fleurs de Bach Day Cream

RRP: £40

Available from Fleurs de Bach



Fleurs de Bach Body Lotion

RRP: £29

Available from Fleurs de Bach



