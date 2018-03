Skin Doctors

This moisturiser from Skin Doctors, contains a South African plant extract that can 'resurrect' tired, dry winter complexions into radiant, hydrated visions of beauty.



Skin Doctors describes itself as providing 'clinical strength skincare without a prescription', so if this one claims to keep our skin smooth this winter for under £25 then we're definitely in.



Skin Doctors Supermoist™ SPF 30+

RRP: £24.95

Available from Boots, Debenhams and John Lewis.