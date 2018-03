In this article





















One Green Bottle

My One Green Bottle's Berry Beautiful Moisturiser is a facial oil that replenishes your skin with the hydrating power of plant oils. Use on your face and neck twice a day and reap the benefits.



With raspberry and blackcurrant seed oils, carrot oil and plenty of anti-oxidant vitamin E, this little roll on is suitable for all skintypes and will make a big difference to your complexion.



My One Green Bottle Berry Beautiful Daily Moisturiser

RRP: £28.00

www.myonegreenbottle.co.uk