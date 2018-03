Laura Mercier

If you do one thing this winter, wrap your skin in Laura Mercier's almond and coconut milk body soufflé.



This rich cream is subtly fragranced, and enriched with minerals that give the skin a radiant shine.



Totally luxurious and deliciously decadent, you can chose from Au Lait, Crème Brulee and Tarte au Citron too... Yes, that's luxury (calorie free) skincare named after puds. Oh how we love the French.



Laura Mercier Body Soufflé

RRP: £42

Available from Space NK