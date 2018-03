Organic Blue

We love any type of beauty product that claims to be vegetarian so we were pleased to learn about Organic Blue's natural vegan friendly range that is free from parabens, artifical fragrances and colour.



Whilst their Mandarin and Ginger Body Lotion moisturised well it left our skin super sticky. Not nice. On the plus side it's under a fiver.



Organic Blue Mandarin and Ginger Body Lotion

RRP: £4.99

Available from www.healthqueststore.com