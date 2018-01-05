Which areas of the face are most likely to get wrinkles? Which areas of the face are most likely to get wrinkles? The different parts of the body age differently. Areas that are most exposed to the sun wrinkle more quickly than covered areas.



As pharmacist Nathalie Barondiot explains, two areas are particularly vulnerable:



• Around the eyes: the delicate eye area is super fragile thanks to the extreme thinness of the tissues and by intense muscular activity that encourages skin loosening: our eyes blink about 10,000 times a day! Signs of premature ageing can appear from the age of 25.



• Around the lips: As the muscles around the lips are used so much, expression lines can appear from 25-30 years of age.









