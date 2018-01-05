>
>
Wrinkles: a guide to wrinkles

Which areas of the face are most likely to get wrinkles?

 

- Which areas of the face are most likely to get wrinkles?
Which areas of the face are most likely to get wrinkles?

The different parts of the body age differently. Areas that are most exposed to the sun wrinkle more quickly than covered areas.

As pharmacist Nathalie Barondiot explains, two areas are particularly vulnerable:

Around the eyes: the delicate eye area is super fragile thanks to the extreme thinness of the tissues and by intense muscular activity that encourages skin loosening: our eyes blink about 10,000 times a day! Signs of premature ageing can appear from the age of 25.

Around the lips: As the muscles around the lips are used so much, expression lines can appear from 25-30 years of age.




  
  
Beauty Editor
24/05/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         