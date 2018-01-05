Does a person’s lifestyle affect the appearance of wrinkles? Does a person’s lifestyle affect the appearance of wrinkles? Wrinkles are linked to several factors:



• Intrinsic ageing. The ageing of skin is an evitable phenomenon, linked to your gene pool and to hormonal changes. Cheers Mum!



• External factors. The skin is also greatly affected by the environment (sun, pollution, etc.) and behavioural factors (diet, sleep, alcohol, cigarettes, etc.) which lead to the production of extremely harmful free radicals.



It’s the fight against these external factors which can turn out to be the most effective - think quitting the fags and slathering on the factor 50.









