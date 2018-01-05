>
Wrinkles: a guide to wrinkles

What impact does the sun have on the appearance of wrinkles?

 

The sun’s rays are the Dr Evil to your skin’s Austin Powers... bad news, essentially.

As pharmacist Nathalie Barondiot explains: "Ageing from exposure to the sun is the biggest culprit in exacerbating the body’s ageing process".

Solar radiation increases the formation of free radicals which cause irreversible damage to the epidermis and dermis.

It’s essential to use a cream with a high SPF protection all year round and to limit exposure to the sun. Hats are in this year so there’s no excuse.

Stay away from the sun from midday to 3pm. By all means sit in the shade though! The sun isn't all bad...

Having said all that, the sun does have its benefits - it helps with the body’s absorption of Vitamin D which is good for the skin. Everything in moderation we say.




  
  
24/05/2011
