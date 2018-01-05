Is there such a thing as an anti-wrinkle diet? Is there such a thing as an anti-wrinkle diet? Have you ever heard the expression “sacrifice the waist to save the face?” At a certain age, fats become essential to keeping you face youthful. If you’re too thin, your face will look haggard and aged.



To combat wrinkles, vitamins, fatty acids and trace elements can be prioritised for skin health. - Vitamins: Vitamins E and C have anti-UV action; Vitamin A gives skin its suppleness but it’s not without risks.

Soya, corn and olive oil are rich in Vitamin E . (RDA 3mg*)

. (RDA 3mg*) Fruits and vegetables such as oranges, lemons and carrots are high in Vitamin C . (RDA 40mg*)

. (RDA 40mg*) Vitamin A is found in oily fish, eggs and dairy products. (RDA 0.6mg**) - Trace elements: These metals (zinc, silicon, manganese, copper, etc.), which are present in very small quantities in our body and most foods we eat, are essential for the health of cells. Selenium acts on free radicals while zinc protects against UV rays.



You can usually get all you need by eating a varied and healthy diet.

Copper is found in nuts, shellfish and offal. (RDA 1.2mg*)

is found in nuts, shellfish and offal. (RDA 1.2mg*) Magnesium is rich in green leafy veg, nuts as well as bread, fish, meat and dairy. (RDA 270mg)

is rich in green leafy veg, nuts as well as bread, fish, meat and dairy. (RDA 270mg) Manganese is found in tea (yay!), bread, nuts, cereals and green veg.

is found in tea (yay!), bread, nuts, cereals and green veg. Selenium is richest in brazil nuts and can also be found in bread, fish, meat and eggs. (RDA 0.06mg)

is richest in brazil nuts and can also be found in bread, fish, meat and eggs. (RDA 0.06mg) Silicon is found in oats, barley, rice and in many fruits and vegetables.

is found in oats, barley, rice and in many fruits and vegetables. Zinc is found in meat, shellfish, dairy products, bread and cereals. (RDA 4-7mg*) - Essential fatty acids: Fat is not the devil! These good fats are found in food and are necessary for the skin to look its best.



Linoleic acid (an omega-6 fatty acid) contributes particularly to the suppleness of the skin and the formation of the skin barrier and it regulates inflammatory and allergic reactions. We need omega-3 fatty acids and omega-6 fatty acids for optimum health and beauty.

Omega-3 fatty acid is found in oily fish such as mackerel, sardines and Salmon. Flaxseeds and Flax (linseed) oil** is very rich in omega-3

is found in oily fish such as mackerel, sardines and Salmon. Flaxseeds and Flax (linseed) oil** is very rich in omega-3 Omega-6 fatty acid is found in most vegetable oils particularly soyabean, rapeseed and sunflower oils and in poultry, eggs, avocados, nuts, cereals and whole grains.



*RDA = recommended daily allowance as per NHS guidelines

** Vitamin A should be avoided by pregnant women





