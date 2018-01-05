What are the main signs of skin ageing? What are the main signs of skin ageing? The changes to your face differ depending on the decade you're in. Ageing starts from about 20 but it's only really significant as you approach 30. After that changes start to speed up but there's always something you can be doing to slow down the inevitable.

• Age 20 onwards: What happens: skin can show signs of dehydration.



Tips: cleanse, tone and moisturise your skin morning and evening, using sensitive, oil-free products if you suffer from acne. Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and cigarettes. Your 20's are usually when women do the most sun damage to their skin! Take care of yours with high factor sun protection everyday, not just when it's obviously hot.

• Age 20-30: What happens: skin becomes dehydrated, its protective barrier weakens and thins. Wrinkles appear, notably around the eyes and lips.



Tips: discourage wrinkles by exfoliating skin once a week to get rid of dead cells. Moisturising twice a day, wear SPF 50 and nourish the area around the eye with an eye cream. Skin’s smoothness contributes to its radiance. Use products with anti-radical active ingredients. • Age 35 onwards: What happens: expression lines are often already visible. The skin’s texture becomes irregular and folds and lines deepen.



Tips: a good anti-wrinkle product will help to reconstitute the skin’s mechanical properties (muscle tone, elasticity) while hydrating it. It’s time for serious skincare investment. Use a face mask once a week and make sure you use a great night cream since cells renew themselves during the night. Non-invasive procedures will have noticeable affect.

• Age 40-50: What happens: the problems change. You need to reduce the effects of hormonal changes (dry skin, sagging tissues, etc). Eye lids start to droop, frown lines become more severe and lines around the mouth increase.



Tips: Nourish the skin by using soya or algae-based skincare products. Food supplements such as beauty vitamins may also help. The key is to keep hydrated. Drink plenty of water and use excellent moisturising products day and night along with your daily SPF. There’s a lot to be said for acid peels to deal with age spots and decolourisation.

• Age 60 onwards: What happens: “Collapsing” of the skin intensifies and skin loses its suppleness and radiance. “Liver spots” and melasma become more noticeable. Brow lines and expression lines around the mouth become much deeper. Jowls appear more pronounced.



Tips: If you haven’t already, introduce more essential fatty acids to your diet. You skin now needs more fats to boost collagen and look more youthful. You need to nourish the skin deeply. Weekly masks and maybe even monthly skin peels may really help you look younger.

• Age 70 onwards: What happens: collagen stores are depleted. Skin loses elasticity and loosens becoming thinner crepe-like. Discolourisation intensifies along with freckles, sun damage and general un-eveness. Expression lines deepen and jowls sag. Eyes become hooded and skin sags around bone structure.



Tips: Ageing at this stage is irreversible without surgical intervention. It's as nature intended and a lined and lovely face speaks of experience and a life lived to the full. Take good care of it with thick, creamy pro-age moisturisers formulated for mature skin, morning and night. Don't neglect sun care, wear a hat when you go out and protect yourself with a minimum of Factor 30.











