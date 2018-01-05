>
Wrinkles: a guide to wrinkles

Are all skin types equal in the face of wrinkles?

 

Nope. Skin ageing is programmed by your genetic code. Your ethnic background as well as your actual skin type plays a big part of how your skin will age - it all depends on how much sun protection your skin naturally offers.

Oily skin may seem like a pain but the good news is that it ages a lot slower than dry skin.

Skin care and beauty consultant, Heather Price, says "oily skin ages at a much slower rate than other skin types and is slower to show skin discoloration as well. The downside, of course, is breakouts and large pores."

Asian and black skin is thicker than Indo-European skin and is less vulnerable to wrinkles. Hence the expression “black don’t crack”. It can also be drier though, so black and asian skin tones should be kept moisturised!

As Dr. Pierre André explains: "the lighter the skin is, the less it can defend itself against the sun and the more vulnerable it is".

Your lifestyle also has an impact on the state of your skin of course: your lovely olive complexion won't do you any good if you smoke 20-a-day, drink too much or spend hours in the sun everyday.
