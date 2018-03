Which anti-age active ingredients are the most effective? Which anti-age active ingredients are the most effective?

The choice of active ingredients depends on your skin type and age. These are the ingredients used the most often in anti-ageing cosmetics:

Vitamin A or Retinol is known for its protective and “pepping up” effects but use with caution. See a good dermatologist to help you choose one that’s right for you. Retinol and vitamin A should be avoided if pregnant or trying for a baby. AHAs (alpha hydroxy acid) or fruit acids have an exfoliating and hydrating action that's good for skin appearance. Anti-radicals fight against particularly harmful free radicals thus slowing the ageing process. Compounds like argireline and pentapeptides are promising. Argireline works a bit like Botox in that it keeps proteins that help with muscle contraction (i.e. frowning) from attaching to the cells and stimulating muscle function. (Botox destroys these proteins instead so is more effective). Pentapeptides help make collagen and so produce firmer, more youthful skin within about six weeks of use.