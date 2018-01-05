What are wrinkles? Where do wrinkles come from? A wrinkle is defined as a line on the surface of the skin caused by creasing of the epidermis and dermis.



It gets a bit sciencey here but you’re clever, you can handle it: The dermis is located between the epidermis (outer layer of skin) and hypodermis (subcutaneous tissue).



Its role is to support and nourish the epidermis. The dermis contains smaller blood vessels, lymph (to supply nutritional elements) and fibres (to “fix” the epidermis whilst maintaining its suppleness).



Elastin and collagen are produced by the fibroblast cells, located in the dermis. Age, the action of free radicals and the repeated action of muscles (frowning and smiling etc) all lead to the weakening of these fibres.



Imbalance occurs and wrinkles appear.



Deeper wrinkles occur further down into the hypodermis as skin fat stores deplete in older age. Boo!



The anatomy of skin Epidermis: the outer layer of your skin has about 4-5 layers Dermis: the bit underneath the epidermis contains the skins collagen (for strength) and elastic fibers (for elasticity) Hypodermis (subcutis / subcutaneous tissue): mainly fat storage and for anchoring your skin to your muscles.







