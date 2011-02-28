>
>
Eva Mendes' top 5 tips for being a sex bomb
  
Eva Mendes' advice for being sexy
In this article

Eva Mendes' advice for being sexy


Eva's spontaneous, fiery and bewitching character often shows through in her steamy on-screen roles.

Voted the sexiest woman alive in 2009 by users of the website AskMen.com, she knows how to get men drooling.

Oh yes, her sex bomb image often gets people talking: false sex tape, sexy calendar (she posed naked in the Spanish magazine Fotogramas), shock declarations ("I've had sex in all 50 States"), and risqué necklines during televised appearances...


Eva is hot-blooded and she isn't afraid to make it known: "I’m a big pleasure seeker and I believe in guiltless pleasure. If you’re going to do it then just enjoy every second of it, life’s too short."

And with a body like hers, why go without?!

© Eva Mendes in The Spirit / Sony Pictures
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
Reebok Women on Facebook
Explore
a new fitness experience JUKARI Fit to Flex™: a new fitness
experience.
JUKARI fit to fly JUKARI Fit to Fly™: a trip back to your
childhood guaranteed.
Create your own style Create your own style by personalising
your shoes.
Create your own style Tone your legs and bum with every step