Eva Mendes' advice for being sexy

Eva's spontaneous, fiery and bewitching character often shows through in her steamy on-screen roles.



Voted the sexiest woman alive in 2009 by users of the website AskMen.com, she knows how to get men drooling.



Oh yes, her sex bomb image often gets people talking: false sex tape, sexy calendar (she posed naked in the Spanish magazine Fotogramas), shock declarations ("I've had sex in all 50 States"), and risqué necklines during televised appearances...





Eva is hot-blooded and she isn't afraid to make it known: "I’m a big pleasure seeker and I believe in guiltless pleasure. If you’re going to do it then just enjoy every second of it, life’s too short."



And with a body like hers, why go without?!

