Eva Mendes' fitness advice

Being sexy also requires some effort. Even gorgeous women like Eva Mendes has to go that route, despite finding it hard going.



"I do not enjoy going to the gym. But I do it because I have to do it for my mind, for my body, for my soul, for my career. So I make peace with it and I go to the gym about three to four times a week and I do some light weights and some heavy cardio. And the rest of the day I walk my dog in ease, and I take it easy that way. And I do some yoga about twice a week," says the Hollywood star.



This committed fitness programme was surely a factor in Reebok's decision to make her their new ambassador for promoting the Easytone collection. The range features clothing and accessories with leading technology that tone muscles simply by wearing them.



"Eva fits perfectly with Reebok and EasyTone - she’s fun, inspirational, committed to fitness and a style icon to women around the world" (Uli Becker, president of Reebok).

Watch Watch Eva talking about her passion for sport and posing for the sports brand during the launch of the Reebok collection on the 24th of February.

© Eva Mendes for Reebok EasyTone

