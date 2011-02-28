In this article











Eva Mendes' advice for being yourself

Unlike some other celebs we know who come across a bit cold, Eva remains natural and spontaneous.



She knows how to have a laugh and lark around, especially during interviews when she really lets herself go.



When taking part in a round of questions sent in by viewers to a TV show, a giggling Eva put her then co-star Mark Wahlberg in his place when he jokingly cracked on to her.



Likewise, she isn't afraid of destroying her sex symbol image by revealing what she and pal Cameron Diaz once got up to in a hotel room:



"Cameron is a big old belcher, but I can't belch. One night I had a heavy dinner, so I combatted her belching with something I could do... so it was her disgusting bodily function versus mine!" (Maxim Magazine).



Errrr... nice, Eva!

