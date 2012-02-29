>
>
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)


Who's that girl?

Rooney Mara as Lisbeth Salander © Sony Pictures
Rooney Mara as Lisbeth Salander © Sony Pictures
We meet the cast and crew of the movie everybody’s talking about, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Describing itself as “the feel-bad movie of Christmas”, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo is certainly a hard-bitten antidote to your local multiplex’s traditional selection of festive family offerings.

Adapted from the bestselling thriller by Swedish author Stieg Larsson, the film follows the story of investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist, who attempts to unravel a decades-old murder mystery with the help of spiky computer hacker Lisbeth Salander.

Directed by David Fincher, the man behind such pitch-black blockbusters as Se7en and Fight Club, the film is just about as gritty a Hollywood movie as you’ll see all year, containing some shockingly unflinching recreations of book’s scenes of sexual violence.

Much of that violence revolves around the character of Salander, played here with both verve and bravery by Rooney Mara, one of the stars of Fincher’s last movie, The Social Network. And according to co-star Daniel Craig, who plays Blomkvist in the film, she is the character that keeps readers and moviegoers coming back for more.

“I think what is interesting about her,” begins Craig, “is that even though she is a victim of sexual violence, she never psychologically becomes a victim. Her strength, and the way she can take a knock, get up and carry on, is something I think people really hook into.”

Screenwriter Steve Zaillian agrees. “She’s the kind of character who is the most fun to write,” he explains. “There’s a kind of wish fulfilment to her in the way that she takes care of things, the way she will only put up with so much. A big part of the power of the movie is Lisbeth Salander.”

According to David Fincher, the meat of the story lies in the unusual relationship between Salander and Blomkvist. “The thing we were interested in most were these two characters, Blomkvist and Salander,” he says, “who powered the books to be the cultural phenomenon they are. There was just a lot of juice there, a lot of friction and a lot of dramatic possibility.”

We recently go the opportunity to sit down with both Craig and Mara, and picked both their brains as to just what it is that makes The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo such a special story…

By George Wales

Sofeminine & The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Sofeminine meets Rooney Mara

sofeminine meets Daniel Craig
 
Don't miss...
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018This Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
The World's Most Iconic PhotographsSudoku
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos