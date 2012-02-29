The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Who's that girl? Rooney Mara as Lisbeth Salander © Sony Pictures We meet the cast and crew of the movie everybody’s talking about, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo…



Describing itself as “the feel-bad movie of Christmas”, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo is certainly a hard-bitten antidote to your local multiplex’s traditional selection of festive family offerings.



Adapted from the bestselling thriller by Swedish author Stieg Larsson, the film follows the story of investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist, who attempts to unravel a decades-old murder mystery with the help of spiky computer hacker Lisbeth Salander.



Directed by David Fincher, the man behind such pitch-black blockbusters as Se7en and Fight Club, the film is just about as gritty a Hollywood movie as you’ll see all year, containing some shockingly unflinching recreations of book’s scenes of sexual violence.



Much of that violence revolves around the character of Salander, played here with both verve and bravery by Rooney Mara, one of the stars of Fincher’s last movie, The Social Network. And according to co-star Daniel Craig, who plays Blomkvist in the film, she is the character that keeps readers and moviegoers coming back for more.



“I think what is interesting about her,” begins Craig, “is that even though she is a victim of sexual violence, she never psychologically becomes a victim. Her strength, and the way she can take a knock, get up and carry on, is something I think people really hook into.”



Screenwriter Steve Zaillian agrees. “She’s the kind of character who is the most fun to write,” he explains. “There’s a kind of wish fulfilment to her in the way that she takes care of things, the way she will only put up with so much. A big part of the power of the movie is Lisbeth Salander.”



According to David Fincher, the meat of the story lies in the unusual relationship between Salander and Blomkvist. “The thing we were interested in most were these two characters, Blomkvist and Salander,” he says, “who powered the books to be the cultural phenomenon they are. There was just a lot of juice there, a lot of friction and a lot of dramatic possibility.”



We recently go the opportunity to sit down with both Craig and Mara, and picked both their brains as to just what it is that makes The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo such a special story…



By George Wales



