The inspirational Gabby Logan

Gabby Logan seems to have it all: A successful television career, adorable twins, a happy marriage - plus, she's about to jet off to South Africa for a month.

Sitting in a sunny glass office at the BBC's Television Centre, the Leeds-born presenter is preparing for her key role in the corporation's World Cup coverage.

With her blonde hair down and dressed in a summery top, she chats excitedly about the forthcoming tournament and looks entirely happy with life. But it hasn't always been so easy.

This time four years ago, even then an accomplished broadcaster at ITV, Gabby was widely reported as being marginalised in favour of her male colleagues.

She had become a mother in 2005, and covered her first World Cup overseas in 2006, but speculation grew over her status at ITV Sport when the returning Steve Rider joined Jim Rosenthal as co-host on the main shows.

With ITV also reportedly banning her from participating in the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, Gabby soon left the channel.
15/06/2010
