Grudge match

But the 37-year-old doesn't bear a grudge.



"I don't think you should ever look back and feel that you regret something," she says.



"At the last World Cup, I was an ITV anchor and if you'd said to me during that World Cup, 'Oh, next time around you'll be working for the BBC', I wouldn't have believed you."



Fast-forward four years and Gabby is sitting pretty with one of the top jobs in sports broadcasting.



"It's almost like starting again in a lot of ways, to try and get the confidence of the people you're working with," she says.



"It's tough to build relationships again when you've been with a company for eight or nine years, but it's been a brilliant experience and I've done things that I would never have dreamed possible.



"Things happen for a reason. I think you have to look at the positive in the situation and not dwell on what might have been, or get bitter."

