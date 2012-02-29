The inspirational Gabby Logan
  
Grudge match
In this article

Grudge match


But the 37-year-old doesn't bear a grudge.

"I don't think you should ever look back and feel that you regret something," she says.

"At the last World Cup, I was an ITV anchor and if you'd said to me during that World Cup, 'Oh, next time around you'll be working for the BBC', I wouldn't have believed you."

Fast-forward four years and Gabby is sitting pretty with one of the top jobs in sports broadcasting.

"It's almost like starting again in a lot of ways, to try and get the confidence of the people you're working with," she says.

"It's tough to build relationships again when you've been with a company for eight or nine years, but it's been a brilliant experience and I've done things that I would never have dreamed possible.

"Things happen for a reason. I think you have to look at the positive in the situation and not dwell on what might have been, or get bitter."
Editor
15/06/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendSudoku
Famous lesbian and bisexual womenKate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looks
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos