Sport in the blood

Gabby, the daughter of former Wales international footballer Terry Yorath, and an international gymnast in her teens, has made strides since moving to the BBC in January 2007.

She's covered Wimbledon for Radio 5 Live, the Six Nations for television, and presented the corporation's flagship football programme Match Of The Day.

"Working on the Beijing Olympics was amazing, and hopefully I'm going to be here when 2012 is on," she says, eyes twinkling.

"All those things are fantastic and I love the breadth of the stuff I can do here."

She baulks at the suggestion there is any continuing sexism in sports broadcasting.

"Having done this job or been in this environment since 1996, when I first joined Sky Sports, it's a long time to still talk about that..."

She pauses, before adding: "I am where I am and I'm doing what I'm doing. I think everybody in this industry has to work hard, whoever you are, male or female."
15/06/2010
