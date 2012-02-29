The inspirational Gabby Logan
  
No sooner were the ITV shackles off than Gabby took up a place on Strictly Come Dancing in the 2007 series, appearing opposite her husband (former Scotland rugby international) Kenny Logan, whom she married in 2001.

The couple's appearance on the show was a big draw for viewers, many of them aware of a difficult part of the Logans' past.

Like many couples, they had trouble conceiving and, desperate to start a family, turned to IVF treatment. The presenter has been endearingly candid about their experience, and concedes they were lucky it worked so well.

"It's not the way that you necessarily think you're going to get pregnant, but its the way that worked for us in the end," she confides.

"It's nearly six years since we went through the whole thing but obviously there were a couple of years before that with all the other things that go on when you can't conceive a baby naturally and you really want to have a family."
15/06/2010
