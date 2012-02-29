In this article











The work life balance

In the end, Gabby says warmly, it worked out well.



"I think we were strong with each other; we were a good team together and we got the result that we wanted, which was a family," she says, smiling wistfully.



"When you have the children at the end of it you can only see it as a positive experience. Obviously, had I gone through seven or eight IVF cycles and not got pregnant, then I'd probably feel very different about the experience, so it's very hard.



"I was lucky. I didn't feel too unbalanced throughout the process and hey, it worked first time for us, so that is a really positive experience for me, but I understand that's not always the case."



On June 4, Gabby leaves her twins behind with her husband to be the BBC's England team reporter, embedded with the squad at their camp in Rustenberg.



"My job is to be with the England team, so I'm doing presentation on site and reporting and stuff," she says, attempting to control her excitement.





