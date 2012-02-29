The inspirational Gabby Logan
  
The work life balance
In this article

The work life balance


In the end, Gabby says warmly, it worked out well.

"I think we were strong with each other; we were a good team together and we got the result that we wanted, which was a family," she says, smiling wistfully.

"When you have the children at the end of it you can only see it as a positive experience. Obviously, had I gone through seven or eight IVF cycles and not got pregnant, then I'd probably feel very different about the experience, so it's very hard.

"I was lucky. I didn't feel too unbalanced throughout the process and hey, it worked first time for us, so that is a really positive experience for me, but I understand that's not always the case."

On June 4, Gabby leaves her twins behind with her husband to be the BBC's England team reporter, embedded with the squad at their camp in Rustenberg.

"My job is to be with the England team, so I'm doing presentation on site and reporting and stuff," she says, attempting to control her excitement.
Editor
15/06/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures Retro foods - how many can you remember?
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersKate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looks
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos