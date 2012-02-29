The inspirational Gabby Logan
For England
Her job will be to cover stories, conduct interviews and provide a running commentary on the national side's progress through the tournament, feeding back to the main studio. She'll also report pitchside at their matches.

It's a busy schedule, but it's all in a day's (or month's) work for a modern mum.

"Like a lot of mums, you juggle your family life and work life and somehow get through it all without dropping plates too often," she jokes.

"Sometimes they drop, you know, but like a lot people it's a balancing act."

But Gabby has a trick up her sleeve to bring her luck.

"Whenever I do a new show I always want to wear something red because the Chinese think red is the colour of luck. Obviously if I'm not wearing outer clothing that's red then the under clothing would be red - so my secret's out there!"
15/06/2010
