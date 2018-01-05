- Hand shape

|
Palmistry
Everything about your hand can give a palmist clues as to what kind of person you are and what lies in store for you.
Broad, square palms and fingers - Earth hands
Personality type: An Earth hand denotes level-headedness and a no-nonsense approach to life. They prefer physical to intellectual pursuits and are often very practical people who work with their hands or outdoors. Earth types are often sceptical of "fortune telling".
Long fingers and prominent knuckles - Air hands
Personality type: An Air hand suggests someone who is naturally curious and imaginative. They tend to have nervous dispositions and can be prone to anxiety and stress. They are social creatures but often internalise their feelings making them seem cold and not very emphatic.
Short oval palms and long, thin, flexible fingers - Water hands
Personality type: A Fire hand reveals an energetic, go-getter type. They hate to be unoccupied and are often inpatient. These types are often highly individual and inspirational. They're a force to be reckoned with but can also come across as overwhelming and bullying.
Short rectangle or square palms and short fingers - Fire hands
Personality type: A Water hand denotes sensitivity and emotional intelligence. An artistic nature is often associated with Water types. They're keenly attuned to their feelings and the feelings of others which can make it tough for them to cope with stressful environments.
