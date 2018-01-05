- The major lines

|
Palmistry
The Major LinesThe Life Line
It does NOT indicate length of life but rather denotes the persons vitality, the state of health and their enthusiasm for life in general.
A broken life line can mean a change in direction in career, a significant relocation or upheaval in your love life.
A straight or short line can mean an incurious nature and limited life and love experience.
The Head Line
The head line is read to signify the person's innate mental capacity, their intelligence and thirst for knowledge. A long head line can be seen as an indication of deep thinking and of a person who spends a lot of time lost in thought or over analysing.
A head line that is very curvy signifies intuitive and imaginative thinking. A very straight line denotes someone more logical and straight thinking.
A long, deep line shows a long memory and a tendency towards dwelling. A shorter, wavy line shows forgetfulness or a wondering attention span.
The Heart Line
Sensitivity and the emotional state and capacity of the person is read by this line. Where a line starts further along the palm, i.e. under the middle finger, a person is likely to be shallow and materialistic in love.
Where the line is situated low on the hand, the persons heart rules the head. A high line represents the opposite.
The straighter the line the more a person keeps their emotions to themselves. The curvier it is the more vocalising of frustrations and thoughts are expected.
A long line shows a tendancy towards romanticism and a short line shows a lack of interest in the emotional side of a love affair.The heart line can also be used to indicate cardiac health and depression too.
NOTE: When only ONE horizontal line is present across the upper hand, it denotes that the person is not ruled by either head nor heart and can often be intense, insistent and forthright.
