- The minor lines

Palmistry
The Minor LinesThe Line of Saturn / Fate Line
The amount of success a person will enjoy is measured by this line, therefore a long line can be considered as very lucky indeed. It also shows the person's ability to handle responsibility - a short line shows a lack of understanding and empathy with responsibility.
The Line of Apollo / Sun Line
This line denotes artistic talent and implies the person has a creative nature. It can also indicate fame, a love of the limelight or a prominent scandal.
The Line of Mercury / Health Line
Where present, the nervous system is denoted by this line but not having one is no cause for concern. Often the line indicates self-improvement, business acumen and a propensity towards effective communication.
Girdle of Venus
The girdle of Venus is thought to show an ability to manipulate and a high dgree of emotional intelligence.
Union Lines
The longer and more defined the line, the more prominence these "unions" will have in your life.
Travel Lines
The longer and more defined the line, the more prominence these "trips" will have in your life. These can be for business, for pleasure or even denote emigration.
Children Lines
These are said to denote how many children you are likely to have.
04/08/2011
