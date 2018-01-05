How to read palms Most palm readers have a preference as to which hand they'd like to read from - usually this is based on instinct and also the person's dominant hand.



However, there's debate as to whether each hand has a separate significance.

Right Hand Many say the right hand holds the future of the person whereas the left is the past.The right hand is controlled by the left brain which is the side responsible for logic, reason, and language and therefore represents the persons linear thinking.



The right hand is supposed to reflect the outer person taking into account their education, experiences and environment.

Left Hand

The left hand is often read to gain and understanding of what the person has been through to get to where they are today. The left hand is said to give insights into the persons inner self.



The left hand is controlled by the right brain which is responsible for pattern recognition, relationships and understanding.











