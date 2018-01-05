Psychic abilities: Am I psychic?

In this article

















Whether you call it intuition, a sixth sense or psychic abilities - many of us experience some sort of uncanny phenomenon every now and then that allows us to understand something we shouldn't yet know.It's not that we can see the future at will or have fantastical magical powers, it's more a finely tuned sense that helps us to gather information about a person or situation, and even to predict events.We talked to London psychic Amber Garnet , who shared some tips on how to recognise and develop your psychic abilities.She believes that everyone has some psychic potential; it's just a matter of getting in touch with your abilities and working with your gifts."It is not necessary to have a lineage of psychic ability in the family," she says. "Psychic ability is something everyone is born with to some degree, but people often lose this ability due to their environment or conditioning."Read on to find out more about your psychic side...