In this article

















What is a psychic?

"A psychic perceives the energy, feelings and information around a person, situation or



She emphasises that there is a difference between a psychic and a



A professional psychic will be able to give you a reading by using their psychic abilities to understand the complex web of energy and feelings around you, and help enlighten you in regard to an event,



But it's highly likely you've got a few psychic abilities of your own, too.



Amber says: "Being ‘psychic’ is a form of intuition, i.e. it is based more on feelings than rational thought. For example, when you get a ‘hunch’ about something."

relationship ," explains Amber.She emphasises that there is a difference between a psychic and a medium , as some people get the two terms confused - a medium "can channel messages from people who have 'passed over.'"A professional psychic will be able to give you a reading by using their psychic abilities to understand the complex web of energy and feelings around you, and help enlighten you in regard to an event, relationship or other situation.But it's highly likely you've got a few psychic abilities of your own, too.Amber says: "Being ‘psychic’ is a form of intuition, i.e. it is based more on feelings than rational thought. For example, when you get a ‘hunch’ about something."

