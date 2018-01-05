Tarot and Angel cards

If you want to test or develop your psychic abilities, there are several things you can do.



Amber recommends starting out by getting your hands on an introductory book that can provide you with information and give you some beginner's exercises.



She also suggests trying tarot or angel cards.



"Write down your thoughts or concerns before doing a reading," she says. "Check back to see how closely your understanding of the reading matched the eventual outcome of the situation."



"Pick a set of cards you feel drawn to and a simple book showing some basic

ways of interpreting the cards, and then be creative: eventually you will have your





"Pick a set of cards you feel drawn to and a simple book showing some basic ways of interpreting the cards, and then be creative: eventually you will have your own set of meanings for each card and be able to do readings for yourself to understand yourself and your experiences better."

