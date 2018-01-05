>
>
Psychic abilities: Am I psychic?
  
Tarot and Angel cards
In this article

Tarot and Angel cards


If you want to test or develop your psychic abilities, there are several things you can do.

Amber recommends starting out by getting your hands on an introductory book that can provide you with information and give you some beginner's exercises.

She also suggests trying tarot or angel cards. 

"Write down your thoughts or concerns before doing a reading," she says. "Check back to see how closely your understanding of the reading matched the eventual outcome of the situation."


"Pick a set of cards you feel drawn to and a simple book showing some basic 
ways of interpreting the cards, and then be creative: eventually you will have your 
own set of meaning for each card and be able to do readings for yourself to understand yourself and your experiences better."

In the meantime, you can check out our tarot spread primer or try our free angel tarot readings.

© Rex
Horoscopes Editor
19/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedFoods that you can easily grow at home
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Psychic readings: having a reading with a psychic
Why are we addicted to horoscopes?
Scorpio Personality Traits And Information
Sagittarius Personality Traits and Information
See all Horoscopes guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         