Psychic abilities: Am I psychic?
Tarot and Angel cards
If you want to test or develop your psychic abilities, there are several things you can do.
"Pick a set of cards you feel drawn to and a simple book showing some basic
ways of interpreting the cards, and then be creative: eventually you will have your
own set of meaning for each card and be able to do readings for yourself to understand yourself and your experiences better."
In the meantime, you can check out our tarot spread primer or try our free angel tarot readings.
19/08/2012
