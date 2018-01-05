>
Psychic abilities: Am I psychic?
  
The Book of Changes
The Book of Changes


If cards aren't your thing, perhaps you should give the I Ching (Book of Changes) a go - Amber recommends the Wilhelm edition.

This ancient Chinese book is widely used for divination purposes, but it can be tricky to get to grips with initially.

"Some people who are less comfortable with feelings and more intellectually-minded 

find working with the I Ching helpful," says Amber.

"Through a process of throwing coins, this ancient book of wisdom can provide philosophical insight into a situation and help you understand your position." 

Ever heard of yin and yang? The I Ching uses symbols based on this philosophy, which is often referred to in modern culture but frequently misunderstood.

Bare with it, and you might find that using the book's tables comes more easily than you first thought.

 
