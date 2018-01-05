In this article

















Switching on and off

Once you've tapped into your psychic abilties, there are times when you will want to use them and others when you might want to switch off for a while. Amber explains that you can work at controlling the intensity of your psychic awareness.



She says: "You can increase your psychic awareness by doing a visualisation to 'open up' the chakras, which are the energy centres of the body."



But staying so aware can be draining, so it's important to know how to turn down your abilities too.



"If you are sensitive and going round in an ‘open’ state all day, it is likely you will feel very drained," says Amber.



"You can switch off or ‘turn the volume down’ on your senses by doing grounding and protection exercises where you visualise your chakras closing and a bubble of protective light around you."



